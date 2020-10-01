 Skip to main content
109 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County
109 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County

For the second day in a row, Lancaster County reported triple-digit coronavirus cases Thursday as hospitalizations and the community's infection rate remain high. 

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 109 new COVID-19 cases for a pandemic total of 6,641, but it has not reported any new deaths. 

Documented recoveries from coronavirus climbed by 80 to 2,587. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 67 COVID-19 patients Thursday including 41 county residents, and 10 of the 67 patients needed ventilators, according to the Health Department.

The rate of positive cases for the week remained over 14%, a level Scott Holmes of the Health Department called concerning last week.

Health Department officials last week attributed elevated infection rate and hospitalizations to the effects of outbreaks that followed the return of college students.

"That was the case for a couple weeks," a city spokeswoman said Thursday. "Now, the core issue is the general public not being careful, with spread in households, workplaces, etc." 

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has reported 775 coronavirus cases since Aug. 12, which accounts for one of every 10 positive cases in the county. 

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department officials are set to provide an update on the local coronavirus response Friday afternoon.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

