109 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County; UNMC chancellor says state can 'expect an uptick'

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department officials are set to provide an update on the local coronavirus response Friday afternoon.

Statewide, there have been 46,185 cases and 493 deaths linked to the disease as of Thursday evening, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said Nebraska probably can "expect an uptick" in COVID-19 cases as the state moves into the fall season with increased time and activities indoors.

During an evening appearance on NET with Gov. Pete Ricketts and State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt, the chancellor also noted that there still are "plenty of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators" available to meet the challenge.

Gold said wearing a face mask will help reduce spread of the virus and said he believes "Nebraskans generally are doing a pretty darn good job" in combating the pandemic.

"We know masks work," Ricketts agreed, "but when you have mandates, you breed resistance" so he has relied on voluntary compliance and he said that has worked well.