107 COVID-19 new cases reported in Lancaster County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 107 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday but no new deaths. 

With the newly reported cases, the pandemic total rose to 6,532 while the death toll remained at 24. 

Health Department staff documented 72 new recoveries for a total of 2,507. 

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lincoln dipped slightly to 68 after hitting a new high Tuesday at 70 patients.

Of the 68 in Lincoln hospital care, 39 are Lancaster County residents. 

The infection rate has climbed in recent weeks, which Health Department officials attribute to the increased community spread stemming from outbreaks caused by university students. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

