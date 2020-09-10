104 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County confirmed 104 more coronavirus cases but no new deaths Thursday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The newly reported cases pushed the pandemic total to 4,804 and come as testing at two Lincoln prisons this week returned 97 new cases.

Many of the new cases reported Thursday stemmed from a technical glitch in reporting the results of Test Nebraska samples from last week caused some tests to be delayed, the Health Department said in a news release.

The Health Department's data dashboard attributed 37 cases to Thursday and 197 cases to Tuesday, a day when over 3,200 test results poured in after the glitch was resolved.

Thus far this week, the county has confirmed 345 cases.

Lincoln Public Schools reported two new positive cases Thursday: one at Zeman Elementary and one at Sheridan Elementary. The number of staff quarantining as of Wednesday was 54.

Last week, the county confirmed 476 cases, the most positive results it has seen during the entire pandemic.

On Thursday, 27 people remained hospitalized, but only 10 were Lancaster County residents.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.