 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
104 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick

104 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County confirmed 104 more coronavirus cases but no new deaths Thursday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The newly reported cases pushed the pandemic total to 4,804 and come as testing at two Lincoln prisons this week returned 97 new cases.

Many of the new cases reported Thursday stemmed from a technical glitch in reporting the results of Test Nebraska samples from last week caused some tests to be delayed, the Health Department said in a news release.

The Health Department's data dashboard attributed 37 cases to Thursday and 197 cases to Tuesday, a day when over 3,200 test results poured in after the glitch was resolved.

Inmate virus cases go up as more testing done in prisons

Thus far this week, the county has confirmed 345 cases.

Lincoln Public Schools reported two new positive cases Thursday: one at Zeman Elementary and one at Sheridan Elementary. The number of staff quarantining as of Wednesday was 54.

Last week, the county confirmed 476 cases, the most positive results it has seen during the entire pandemic.

On Thursday, 27 people remained hospitalized, but only 10 were Lancaster County residents.

Inmate virus cases go up as more testing done in prisons
Madsen's employees, patrons found maskless by Lincoln police during compliance check
Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Teacher dies from coronavirus 1 week into the school year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News