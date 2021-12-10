10 Alzheimer's signs to watch for in loved ones over the holidays

It isn’t surprising that the time when family members are most likely to recognize the first signs of developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia in a loved one comes during the holiday season.

This year, family members and friends may not have seen one another for months or longer due to pandemic-related distancing. When they do gather, the signs of memory loss or behavioral change may become obvious.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s free and confidential 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900, sees its highest volume of calls at the end of the year. Changes in memory or behavior that seem gradual to those in daily contact can appear as abrupt declines in cognition to out-of-town visitors.

The Alzheimer’s Association has developed a checklist of 10 signs to aid in the early detection of Alzheimer’s.