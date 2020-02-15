Health officials: Woman transported to Omaha for coronavirus testing does not have the disease

The woman being held in quarantine in Nebraska who was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha to undergo testing for coronavirus Friday does not have the disease, officials with the medical center said Saturday afternoon.

The woman, who is one of 57 evacuees from the coronavirus zone in China who are being held at Camp Ashland, developed a mild cough that prompted the testing.

The Nebraska Public Health lab tested the woman 24 hours apart, and both were negative. She has returned to Camp Ashland to complete the remaining days of the quarantine. If everyone at Camp Ashland remains without symptoms, the group will leave quarantine at 9 a.m. Thursday.

