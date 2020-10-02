Health director offers guidelines for celebrating Halloween safely

Halloween may not be canceled this year, but trick-or-treating will look a little different.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez outlined guidelines Friday for celebrating Halloween during the pandemic.

“We have had many calls about how to celebrate Halloween safely,” she said at the weekly COVID-19 briefing. “And that’s a great sign that most people want to keep this a safe and fun holiday.”

Lopez said to avoid large gatherings and indoor parties and stay home if sick. While out, wear a mask and social distance from others.

Those trick-or-treating should limit their group to one or two households and eight people or fewer. She also said trick-or-treaters should only visit neighbors who have safety measures in place and should wait until they have returned home, inspected the candy and washed their hands to eat any candy.