Health director: Lincoln residents' actions have likely held down coronavirus cases

While other health departments in Nebraska have seen their number of confirmed cases skyrocket in recent days, most notably Hall and Adams counties, Lincoln's early efforts to promote self-quarantining and self-isolation have seemed to slow the spread of the virus locally, the director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.
"We've been really fortunate because people have been listening to that message: 'If you're not feeling well, stay home and get in touch with your health care provider,'" interim health director Pat Lopez said Monday. "We feel it's made a tremendous difference in the community in looking at how many of the cases might be related to one another."
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County as of 6 p.m. Monday, putting the state's second-most populous county fourth on the list of confirmed cases in Nebraska.
On Monday, Hall County's total rose to 199 lab-confirmed cases out of 559 total tests, while Adams County, directly south of Hall County, has 58 lab-confirmed cases from 247 total tests.
Lancaster County has reported 1,673 negative tests and has 15 pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab as of Monday evening, the local health department said.
Douglas County has the most confirmed cases in Nebraska, with 247 positive tests out of 3,232 people tested.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.
"We are continuing to see an increase in the ability to provide more testing in Lincoln," she said at an afternoon news conference. "A major reason is drive-thru testing sites at Bryan Health's LifePointe and CHI Health and North Star High School."
Bryan Health can test between 80 and 100 people daily, while CHI can perform about 30, the mayor said.
Lincoln reported four more lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday.
According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, two men in their 50s and another in his 40s, as well as a woman in her 20s, were diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Five of the seven local cases reported over the weekend and on Monday are known to be community spread, the health department said, meaning it's not clear how those individuals contracted the disease.
Lopez said Monday the vast majority of Lancaster County's coronavirus cases in the last week are the result of community spread.
"If you look back at our numbers from the last week, 90% of our cases were community spread," Lopez said. "We feel it's very prevalent, and that's why we're urging people to stay home and stay healthy."
Health officials are continuing to monitor 75 individuals who have reported symptoms related to COVID-19 -- which include fever, cough and shortness of breath -- as well as trace the contacts of those who have confirmed instances of the disease.
The efforts by individuals to stay at home whenever possible has led the health department to cease reporting locations where others may have been exposed to an individual carrying the virus, Lopez said. While those announcements could return, she said they were more effective earlier in the outbreak.
Statewide, there are 871 total cases and 18 deaths as of Monday evening, including one death in Lincoln.
