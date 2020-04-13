Health director: Lincoln residents' actions have likely held down coronavirus cases

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.

"We are continuing to see an increase in the ability to provide more testing in Lincoln," she said at an afternoon news conference. "A major reason is drive-thru testing sites at Bryan Health's LifePointe and CHI Health and North Star High School."

Bryan Health can test between 80 and 100 people daily, while CHI can perform about 30, the mayor said.

Lincoln reported four more lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday.

According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, two men in their 50s and another in his 40s, as well as a woman in her 20s, were diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Five of the seven local cases reported over the weekend and on Monday are known to be community spread, the health department said, meaning it's not clear how those individuals contracted the disease.

Lopez said Monday the vast majority of Lancaster County's coronavirus cases in the last week are the result of community spread.