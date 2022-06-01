Health Department to offer booster doses to kids ages 5-11

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday announced that it will expand COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for children ages 5 to 11 starting Thursday, and it will hold walk-in clinics at schools throughout June.

The announcement follows recent approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of a Pfizer booster dose for children ages 5 to 11. The booster dose is recommended at 5 months after completing the initial two-dose series.

The move also comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend much higher than they were earlier in the spring.

Lancaster County recorded 417 cases last week, which was a slight decline from the 422 cases recorded the previous week. It was the first weekly decline since early April.

However, the test positivity rate rose, and Health Department officials said wastewater sampling showed an increase in viral particles.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in our community," Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release. "Booster doses help provide continued protection against COVID-19 and help prevent children from becoming seriously sick if they do get the disease."

Even though COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, during the omicron wave, more children were getting sick and being hospitalized, according to the CDC. Some can experience ongoing health problems after getting COVID-19.

The Health Department said it is contacting parents and guardians of vaccine recipients who fall within the new recommendations to schedule booster dose appointments. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment for their child at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems.

Here are the upcoming school-based clinics:

* Thursday, 3:30-6 p.m., Fredstrom Elementary School, 5700 N.W. 10th St.

* Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.

* Tuesday, 3:30-6 p.m., Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St.

* June 9, 3:30-6 p.m., Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St.

The Health Department also offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its clinics at 3131 O St.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.