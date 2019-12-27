Health and the City – 12 months of health nuggets

The New Year is a good time to reflect on what we have learned about our health and the health or our families. Over the last 12 months, our Health and the City column has examined relevant community health issues and spotlighted the local organizations that have impacted community wellness. Here are some nuggets:
For better health, connect by disconnecting. The overuse of social media and smart phone addiction (which often go hand in hand) play an increasing role in social isolation, as we lose the art of face-to-face communication. And it’s not just smart phones -- too much TV can also isolate us. Screens can build a wall around us that prevent us from connecting to others, keep us from exercising, and inundate us with unhealthy food ads that influence our food choices. Some solutions? Take an unplugged walk (one of the best and easiest forms of exercise), smile at everyone you meet (smiling improves moods), turn off phones at dinner time, and consider flip phones for kids.
For sweet teeth, rein in the “sweet tooth.” Food manufacturers, through research, have found that adding sugar to processed foods increases our craving for those foods – 3/4 of all processed foods contain added sweeteners. Added sugars, sugary beverages (like soda, fruit juice, sports and energy drinks) and breakfast cereals, along with decreasing amounts of physical activity, have fueled a childhood obesity crisis and threaten the dental health of children. The answer? For kids, start early. Nothing but breast milk, formula or water in a baby bottle. Then, no sugary drinks in sippy cups and, as soon as the first tooth erupts, start brushing.
Eat right and prevent cancer. What do unhealthy eating and cancer have in common? More than you think. About half of all Americans have one or more preventable chronic diseases, many of which are related to poor eating patterns and physical inactivity. Good nutrition can help reduce the risk of various diseases, including some cancers like colorectal cancer. Get screened, eat healthy and get active to lower your risk.
Gardens: Digging in and coming together. A recent study found that gardening can “improve physical, psychological and social health.” Kids who participate in gardening projects score higher in science achievement than those who don’t. Growing and preparing one's own food is not only healthy, economical and good exercise, it seems to be a natural place to foster cooperation, community and even healing. How to get involved? Find gardening-related classes from UNL Extension or contact Community Crops about having a plot in a community garden.
Lincoln offers ways to bike to your heart’s content. Biking can lower your risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes, as well as relieve depression, anxiety and other mental health concerns. It’s also a great way to save money on gas, reduce congestion on the roads, and breathe in cleaner, less-polluted air. Don’t own a bike? BikeLNK (BikeLNK.bcycle.com), the City of Lincoln’s bike share system, has over 100 bikes available to check out around the downtown and east campus areas.
Good health and the great outdoors. A 2018 global study found that “spending time in, or living close to, natural green spaces is associated with diverse and significant health benefits,” including reducing the risk of type II diabetes, cardiovascular disease, premature death and preterm birth, as well as increasing sleep duration and reducing stress. Other studies show that kids burn more calories outdoors, helping to prevent obesity and strengthen bones and muscles. The Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department offers active outdoor opportunities: 128 parks, 133 miles of trails, 10 pools, 5 recreation centers and 5 public golf courses, providing multiple low- to no-cost activities.
Good food, health and hope on wheels. Often families feel forced to resort to low-cost, unhealthy fast foods to feed their children, creating a greater risk of childhood obesity and chronic associated diseases. But Lincoln is addressing the need for healthier options, distributing not only food, but hope from these good neighbors on wheels who offer free or low-cost fresh produce: Food Fort of Lincoln, Lincoln Fresh food van and Community Crops Veggie Van.
Mother’s milk: saving the world $341B and saving lives. According to a six-year global study, if more women breastfed their babies, or breastfed them longer, it would save the world $341 billion in health care costs. Babies who are breastfed the recommended duration have fewer hospitalizations for respiratory infections and a reduced risk of asthma, type I and type II diabetes, childhood leukemia, childhood obesity and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moms have a reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancer, and a lower incidence of cardiovascular diseases, type II diabetes and postpartum depression. Organizations like MilkWorks, WIC (Women, Infants & Children), and programs like the Community Breastfeeding Educators provide support and education.
Getting there is half the fun. We live in a busy time where hopping in and out of the car is a typical part of the daily routine for many adults and families. We zoom by the world around us, focusing on only point A to point B, sometimes missing what makes our city so great to live in. Lincoln has excellent resources and events to help everyone get out and get active, like walking, biking or skating through "Streets Alive!", the free annual movement festival, and attending free wellness classes from Move More Lincoln.
What’s eating your kids? Eat together and find out. Many studies show scientific proof of the positive, lifelong benefits of family meals on both kids and adults. In fact, with each additional family meal shared each week, adolescents are less likely to show symptoms of violence, depression and suicide, less likely to use or abuse drugs or run away, and less likely to engage in risky behavior or delinquent acts.
Happier, healthier holidays, avoiding the “winter blues.” Sound scientific evidence supports the idea that the season can affect our moods. To combat the winter blues, science says: 1) get outside; 2) get moving -- exercise improves mood and fights depression; 3) choose foods that fight depression, like the Mediterranean-style diet; 4) limit screen time. Too much sedentary time in front of a screen negatively impacts health at any age; and 5) do something kind. Being kind and receiving kindness can help relieve stress, is good for your physical and mental health, and may lengthen your life.
Make your neighborhood your network. A world of products, services and information is just a finger swipe away on the internet. Yet your neighborhood is where your kids go to school, you take walks, make friends and, it turns out, may also influence your health and lifespan. The Place Matters mapping project shows where Lincoln needs to improve access to needed health resources, but November’s column also identifies some of the great network of resources in your own backyard that can benefit you and your family’s mental and physical health.
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (healthylincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (lnktvhealth.lincoln.ne.gov), who bring you Health and the City, wish you an upcoming year of good health. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.