Health and the City – 12 months of health nuggets

The New Year is a good time to reflect on what we have learned about our health and the health or our families. Over the last 12 months, our Health and the City column has examined relevant community health issues and spotlighted the local organizations that have impacted community wellness. Here are some nuggets:

For better health, connect by disconnecting. The overuse of social media and smart phone addiction (which often go hand in hand) play an increasing role in social isolation, as we lose the art of face-to-face communication. And it’s not just smart phones -- too much TV can also isolate us. Screens can build a wall around us that prevent us from connecting to others, keep us from exercising, and inundate us with unhealthy food ads that influence our food choices. Some solutions? Take an unplugged walk (one of the best and easiest forms of exercise), smile at everyone you meet (smiling improves moods), turn off phones at dinner time, and consider flip phones for kids.