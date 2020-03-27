Health and community spirit in trying times

It’s a challenging time. Every day brings more frightening news, dire warnings and predictions. People are worried most, if not all the time, about what will happen next.
During the past few weeks, we have seen people at their worst and at their finest. The worst has been enormously disheartening, but the finest has been, well, so very fine.
While in isolation, thousands have taken to the internet to share ideas, encouragement and information about where to obtain needed services or assistance. (A great source for Lincoln services and resources is mylnk.app/home. Find information in multiple languages at causecollectivelincoln.org.) Teachers have been particularly active, finding and sharing links to terrific educational, play and creative resources to teach, entertain and inspire our children while they are at home. People are posting online yoga and workout classes, zoos are posting tours and visits with their animals, and others have created virtual park tours.
Some folks are singing from their balconies to cheer on the health care professionals and first responders. Others are posting tributes to postal and delivery people, service workers, grocery clerks, nonprofit organizations, community volunteers, journalists and others who are still leaving their houses every day and going off to do their jobs while the rest of us wait at home. People are shouting across the street and across their yards to check on the welfare of their neighbors, taking food over to elderly or disabled neighbors.
This is our city, our state and our country at its very best.
We can survive this trying time by being responsible, generous and vigilant about our own health and that of others. You know the drill by now – wash your hands, practice social distancing, don’t go anywhere you don’t have to, sanitize everything, stock up on groceries and essentials, but don’t hoard.
But there is one more important thing – be good to yourself. That means making sure you’ve included healthy eating options in your grocery cart as you’ve stocked up, staying physically and mentally active, and getting outside as you can. Here are some great tips and resources for doing just that:
Eating Healthy - Lincoln Public Schools, the Food Bank of Lincoln, the Food Fort, Matt Talbot, the Gathering Place and others are continuing to provide nutritious food to those in need. If your own pantries are full, check with them about donating food or being a volunteer. Good nutrition is essential to a strong immune system, which may offer protection from illness. Breastfeeding is another important nutritional way to build up the immune systems of babies. MilkWorks (milkworks.org) is offering outside pick-up and free shipping of breast pumps for nursing moms.
For great ideas on healthy eating, visit eatright.org or nutrition.gov (information in English and Spanish) or check out the 50 most popular healthy eating recipes and tips from the foodnetwork.com.
Physical Activity - It’s easy to settle into binge watching while stuck at home, but getting in some physical activity now is especially important. No matter your age, research shows that exercise reduces the risk of many types of disease, improves cognitive function, helps you sleep better and fights depression. Getting outside also has numerous health benefits, so go for a walk or a bike ride in your neighborhood or do yardwork if you can. You can find great exercise programs for every age on Lincoln’s own LNKTV Health to do at home, including from a chair, or in your yard. LNKTV Health television programming is on Spectrum, Windstream and Allo; find its live-streaming from its website (lnktv.lincoln.ne.gov), You Tube channel (YouTube.com/LNKTVhealth), Facebook and Twitter.
For a limited time, YMCA members will offer Y360 virtual group exercise classes on YouTube at no charge for its members. The Nebraska Sports Council, with its LiveWell Challenge, offers a free, virtual, social workout partner. Find helpful tips and more at livewellchallenge.com. Two other excellent websites that list resources and ideas for children and families are kqed.org/mindshift and actionforhealthykids.org/healthy-activities-to-do-at-home.
Brain Power - Playing games is a great way to give “mental muscles” a workout and have fun. Things like chess, checkers, word games (crossword puzzles, scrabble), jigsaw puzzles and board games can be enjoyed by people of any age, and are activities that families can do together. Being at home also gives parents and grandparents an opportunity to teach kids skills like sewing on a button, changing a tire, doing laundry and cooking.
For kids, there are too many internet sites with educational, fun and engaging activities to mention. But just a handful of the best free sites include gonoodle.com, storylineonline.net, pbslearningmedia.org and kids.nationalgeographic.com. Just make sure to break up sedentary time with physical activity like a scavenger hunt in the backyard or a family room dance-a-thon.
From everyone at Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and LNKTV Health, stay safe, stay active and stay together.
