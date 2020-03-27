Health and community spirit in trying times

This is our city, our state and our country at its very best.

We can survive this trying time by being responsible, generous and vigilant about our own health and that of others. You know the drill by now – wash your hands, practice social distancing, don’t go anywhere you don’t have to, sanitize everything, stock up on groceries and essentials, but don’t hoard.

But there is one more important thing – be good to yourself. That means making sure you’ve included healthy eating options in your grocery cart as you’ve stocked up, staying physically and mentally active, and getting outside as you can. Here are some great tips and resources for doing just that:

Eating Healthy - Lincoln Public Schools, the Food Bank of Lincoln, the Food Fort, Matt Talbot, the Gathering Place and others are continuing to provide nutritious food to those in need. If your own pantries are full, check with them about donating food or being a volunteer. Good nutrition is essential to a strong immune system, which may offer protection from illness. Breastfeeding is another important nutritional way to build up the immune systems of babies. MilkWorks (milkworks.org) is offering outside pick-up and free shipping of breast pumps for nursing moms.