Health alert remains for Wagon Train, lifted for Bluestem and Pawnee
Health alert remains for Wagon Train, lifted for Bluestem and Pawnee

No. 6: Wagon Train State Recreation Area

Wagon Train Lake is the focal point of Wagon Train State Recreation Area. In 2016, 952,625 people visited the area.

 SAM NEWTON, Courtesy photo

Two Lancaster County lakes are no longer under health alerts, but the warning persists for a third.

Wagon Train Lake remains under a health alert because of elevated levels of toxic blue-green algae, according to a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. However, Bluestem and Pawnee lakes have been removed from the advisory.

Visitors to lakes subject to health alerts are encouraged to avoid full-body contact with water, through activities such as swimming and jet skiing. Boating, fishing and camping are considered safe, but officials warn that humans and pets should not ingest lake water.

Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County also remains under a health alert.

John Schreier

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

