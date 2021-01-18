HCF Mardi Gras Gala virtual fundraiser coming Feb. 13; auction starts Feb. 5

The Heartland Cancer Foundation’s annual Mardi Gras Gala will be held virtually on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will raise money for local cancer patients and will include a short program, followed by interactive trivia via Zoom featuring several local celebrities.

Also planned are a premium auction (starting Friday, Feb. 5), a bourbon pull and lots of prizes and giveaways throughout.

Last year, the Mardi Gras Gala raised more than $130,000. Due to COVID-19, HCF has decided to move to a virtual event. While the gala’s format has changed, HCF is still planning a spectacular program for guests in hopes of raising even more dollars than last year. As HCF’s largest fundraiser of the year, the gala’s success is directly tied to the number of cancer patients that the funds raised are able to help throughout the year.

Cancer impacts most, if not all of us, in one way or another. Over 10,000 Nebraskans will receive a cancer diagnosis this year, and cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the state.

While COVID-19 has certainly brought its slew of challenges, none are as critical as the well-being of the members of our community, especially those who are at risk. Cancer patients who were already struggling were hit even harder when the pandemic arrived.