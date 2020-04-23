You are the owner of this article.
Hall County reports 16th death from COVID-19; Nebraska crosses 2,000-case threshold
Hall County reports 16th death from COVID-19; Nebraska crosses 2,000-case threshold

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

A central Nebraska man is the latest to die from complications related to coronavirus, as the number on confirmed cases in the state exceeded 2,000 Thursday.

A Hall County man in his 60s has died of the disease, according to a news release from the Central District Health Department. The county, which contains Grand Island, has the most cases (664) and deaths (16) in Nebraska.

As of Thursday afternoon, the death toll from COVID-19 in Nebraska was 47.

Thursday also saw the state record its largest single-day increase in coronavirus diagnoses with 320, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which now reports 2,124 cases. The previous high of 190 came Sunday.

The largest spike occurred in Dakota County, which added 133 new cases Thursday and is now up to 240. Like the other counties in central Nebraska with the largest number of cases -- Hall and Dawson -- Dakota County is home to a large meatpacking plant. A worker at that plant from Sioux City, Iowa, died over the weekend.

Although these three counties have just 5.7% of Nebraska's population, they account for more than 52% of COVID-19 cases. More than 1% of the population in Dakota, Dawson and Hall counties has now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to their respective health departments.

