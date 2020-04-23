Hall County reports 16th death from COVID-19; Nebraska crosses 2,000-case threshold

A central Nebraska man is the latest to die from complications related to coronavirus, as the number on confirmed cases in the state exceeded 2,000 Thursday.
A Hall County man in his 60s has died of the disease, according to a news release from the Central District Health Department. The county, which contains Grand Island, has the most cases (664) and deaths (16) in Nebraska.
As of Thursday afternoon, the death toll from COVID-19 in Nebraska was 47.
Thursday also saw the state record its largest single-day increase in coronavirus diagnoses with 320, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which now reports 2,124 cases. The previous high of 190 came Sunday.
The largest spike occurred in Dakota County, which added 133 new cases Thursday and is now up to 240. Like the other counties in central Nebraska with the largest number of cases -- Hall and Dawson -- Dakota County is home to a large meatpacking plant. A worker at that plant from Sioux City, Iowa, died over the weekend.
Although these three counties have just 5.7% of Nebraska's population, they account for more than 52% of COVID-19 cases. More than 1% of the population in Dakota, Dawson and Hall counties has now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to their respective health departments.
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Local officials expect the number of positive cases of the virus in the Lincoln area to continue to rise as testing capacity has expanded.
The Elton John concert scheduled for Pinnacle Bank Arena on June 9 has been postponed and is being rescheduled for 2021, although no new date …
"They’re all at risk of you not seeing them when you come in for shift change the next day, because they could have died.”
Members of the Nebraska National Guard deployed to help Food Bank of Lincoln distribute food to those in need.
After seeing his handiwork, some of his neighbors have asked him to paint murals on their fences. "I feel like it gives good vibes in the neighborhood."
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday the state stands prepared to launch accelerated testing with the purchase of 540,000 tests.
Among the changes the company is instituting are providing face coverings and requiring employees to wear them, making time clocks touchless and monitoring employees for fever.
The first confirmed case in Saline County popped up only eight days ago, and seven of them have come in just the past three days. Health officials are getting concerned.
Bryan Health said Wednesday that it has started treating COVID-19 patients with blood plasma from people who have recovered from the disease.
Staff from the mission are on site each night as the residents seek shelter from 7 p.m to 7 a.m. The facility will be used for residents of the mission until May 29.
Nebraskans will be asked to support the testing initiative by their participation in an online assessment, the governor said.
With a 30% drop in revenue, Bryan is potentially losing close to $17 million a month.
Nebraska has gotten two years' worth of unemployment filings in four weeks, which means many people are waiting a month or more for benefits.
While protecting the hospital system, the governor said, he recognizes that elective surgery is "an important source of revenue for hospitals (to) be able to stay in business."
Dawson County, where there is a large Tyson plant in Lexington, saw its number of cases soar to 124, more than double the number from a week ago.
"I've talked to my colleagues, and we agree that if we're looking at two patients and their families, we don't want to have to make a decision as to who gets the ventilator," said UNMC Dr. Keely Buesing.
Parents learning to juggle working from home, child-rearing, finances and teacher duties.
Journal Star photographers have captured life in the city for the past month with some activities going on as usual but many sights out of the norm.
For two weeks, Lincoln Public Schools teachers have been delivering lessons remotely using Google Classroom, Zoom, email, the district’s online grading system, public access and local cable TV and a host of education apps.
Many rural hospitals have seen a low number of cases, but they still have faced a significant threat from the virus.
Administrators across the area are wondering if students will return to the dorms and academic buildings when the transmission of COVID-19 subsides. And, if not, what that could mean for the future of their institutions.
Fans weren't the only ones missing out on an annual rite of passage because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game's cancellation marked arguably the biggest hit yet for local businesses.
Ricketts said he envisions loosening restrictions that he has put in place "a step at a time," adding that "we may do it regionally in the state."
It was the largest monthly increase in Nebraska's unemployment rate in records that date back to 1976 and also the highest unemployment rate in the state since 2011.
Grata Bar & Lounge has started offering family-style meals — entrees that serve four to six people for $25 and could be put together for curbside pickup and delivery — to keep the restaurant afloat.
Doctors in Omaha invented a patient mask to protect healthcare workers in the operating and recovery rooms.
The Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln, located at 72nd and Pioneers, is now providing drive-up testing for COVID-19.
More than 18,500 Nebraska businesses had been approved for the loans, with the amount topping $2.7 billion.
Five patients have been transferred from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to Omaha-area hospitals within the past 36 hours.
Executive Travel held a "grand reopening" and virtual ribbon cutting to celebrate employees returning to work.
A 53-foot refrigerated trailer would serve as a backup to Lancaster County Emergency Management's portable morgue should the coronavirus cause a surge in deaths.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains focused on keeping Nebraskans safe and preventing the state’s health care system from being overrun because…
“It just seemed like a terrible idea ... to say here’s this stranger,” said the Lincoln High School teacher about having a substitute take her place.
President Ted Carter said NU is watching state tax receipts and the ongoing budget process at the state level before it decides to cut any programs or impose salary cuts as the university seeks to "be a good partner" to state government.
From Christmas lights in Minden to a COVID-19 test relay by the State Patrol, many people have stepped up to spread cheer and kindness in Linc…
Some plants are taking the temperature of employees before they enter facilities and offering protective face shields to workers who request them.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.
Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income, the report estimates.
A study by Kaiser Health News resulted in this headline in the Daily Beast that stirred internet traffic: "Nebraska getting $300G in federal money for each coronavirus case while NY gets $12G."
Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.
According to figures from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, home sales appear to have slowed down over the past couple of weeks.
“It was shocking. It gives you that oh-my-God feeling,” said the daughter of a man at an Adams retirement home diagnosed with COVID-19. “A lot of people think this is a joke. They don’t understand the impact it is having on people.”
COVID-19 has touched everyone's life, and news has become, in some sense, a matter of life and death.
Nebraska prisons director Scott Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services has had a pandemic plan for years.
As of Friday, Bryan had five patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 patients with suspected cases who are awaiting test results.
"I thought it was a great message," said Paige Duncan, adding that she thinks it's one that connects with a lot of people right now.
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Lincoln area are continuing to be called to more mental health calls, the suspected result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor said he would issue a new directed health measure to clarify rules statewide. One provision closes barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and gentleman's clubs that were still allowed to operate in some areas.
Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive…
As more parking spots open up, more Lincoln residents are hitting city parks.
"It's a great way for people to be able to vote" at a time when Nebraskans confront the coronavirus pandemic threat, Ricketts said. "I'd encourage people to take advantage of that."
The Lincoln man who was the city's first death from coronavirus was in his 50s and had an underlying health condition, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Amber Rolfzen has now experienced the worldwide health catastrophe in two waves. The first in Italy, then last month in Papillion.
In an email sent to faculty and staff Friday, Elizabeth Spiller, who started as the new executive vice chancellor in March, said the decision follows the cancellation of summer travel, internship and other opportunities for students.
"The plan is by noon to be at that 1,500 units-per-day production level," University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering Professor Shane Farritor said. "We'll do that until the wheels fall off."
After this weekend, the state is shutting down all overnight camping in its parks and recreation and wildlife management areas — and will keep…
Good news for Lincoln Public Schools seniors: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26.
A UNMC professor and infectious disease specialist says models are not meant to be answers.
With warm weather, a pool skimmer, YouTube, some poster board, a bargain buy from Costco and an SUV, Liz Shotkoski and her four kids brought cheer to their neighborhood.
After his 3D printer sat in a box for almost two years, Nolan Miska finally had a reason to take it out.
The study suggests that COVID-19 patients may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.
A number of businesses in Lincoln either just opened in the past few weeks or were scheduled to open soon are now faced with tough decisions about what to do in the face of restrictions on people being together.
From the DoorDash driver to the cleaning service owner to the speed trainer for former Huskers, see how jobs and routines have been dramatical…
The uncertainty of an unprecedented global pandemic has changed everything for the more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln’s schools.
Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes says over the past couple weeks UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has put plenty of aspects of life on hold, but at least one Lincoln couple refused to let social distancing stop them from taking their vows this week.
A Hall County woman in her 60s has also died from the coronavirus, officials said Friday afternoon.
Kawasaki said it will provide supplemental pay during the shutdown, which, when combined with unemployment benefits, will ensure workers receive 60% of their normal pay.
“Our first daughter was born during the Ebola scare,” dad said. “And our second was born during the Zika scare.” Then he paused. “But the first two don’t compare to what we’re facing now.”
The governor was ready for questions from constituents Thursday night at an NET News town hall.
Lincoln funeral homes are staggering visitations and live-streaming services in the time of coronavirus.
Residents watched and listened from their apartments and the balconies overlooking the center’s courtyard.
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
One man reported the domestic violence class he had to attend, and another person reported too many people and pets inside PetSmart.
The Meeting Place, which had hosted nearly 60 12-step recovery meetings every week, closed due to coronavirus precautions. But a Lincoln church opened its doors to more meetings.
Take a look at the 1918 flu pandemic response in Lincoln and Nebraska. Millions were infected globally.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.