Gronewold discusses pandemic challenges at Exec Club meeting

So much for the first wave. But Gronewold said he received some valuable information from his brother, who is a general in the National Guard. He said he asked his brother for some advice in dealing with pandemic-type adversity back in May of 2020.

“He told me it’s not the first wave that’s going to get ya. It’s the second, third and fourth waves that are going to get ya, and nobody at that time was even talking about anything but the first wave,” recalled Gronewold, who received his undergraduate degree from Midlands University in Fremont and his graduate degree in Omaha from UNO. “And sure enough, it was the second wave that was just brutal for all of us this last winter. I hope that is something we never have to go through again.”

Despite hoping for the best for the Lincoln area, the following delta variant has not allowed the community to let its guard down. It has made its impact on the community.