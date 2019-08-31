Spread the news: Clark Jeary, an Immanuel Community, has a new name, a new Thrive Wellness Center and life enrichment programming, new health care programs and services … and the same compassionate care and friendliness that residents embrace.
Yankee Hill Village, the new name chosen for the south-central Lincoln retirement community at 8401 S. 33rd St., was introduced at a “grand re-opening” ceremony Thursday. Attendees included State Sen. Kate Bolz, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy Birdsall, and Immanuel Communities CEO Eric Gurley.
In 2017, Immanuel Communities purchased the former Clark Jeary Retirement Community from the Presbyterian Foundation, which built the original Clark Jeary Memorial Home, opened in 1963 at 60th and A streets.
The retirement community, located at South 33rd and Yankee Hill Road and constructed in 2006, comprises 47 independent-living apartment homes, 60 assisted-living apartments, and 16 memory-support studio and one-bedroom apartments. The ages 55-and-above community is currently home to approximately 115 residents.
About the re-opening
“The new name is a reflection of our revitalization process here as we continue to serve our residents’ needs and enrich their lives,” said Melissa Ryan, executive director of the retirement community. “We are constantly looking for ways in which to build upon our success, to create a home for our residents where joy in life is part of our daily experience, and to invite residents and staff to Thrive.”
Ryan said the retirement community welcomes resident input – and selecting the community’s new name was no exception.
“We invited residents’ suggestions as we went through the process of considering a new name,” said Ryan. “The name ultimately chosen was proposed repeatedly by our residents and received the most votes.”
What else is new
The community’s new name comes in conjunction with an upgrade in dining services.
New Executive Chef Brian Springer, former chef at Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano in west Omaha, has come on board to lead a major upgrade in the retirement community’s dining experience, including an expanded menu that features cooked-to-order specialties and daily features.
Ryan said added benefits for the retirement community residents are coming in the form of the new Thrive Wellness Center and the unveiling of “life enrichment programming” under the direction of Wellness Specialist Tim Soenksen, who develops wellness programs tailored to each resident’s needs.
The new center, accented by the signature Thrive logo, will feature NuStep machines, Body Basic equipment, treadmills and new Kaiser equipment. The new, expanded workout area opens Tuesday (Sept. 3). It will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for all residents of the retirement community.
The community’s new look also comes with new health care programs and expanded, higher-level nursing services such as incontinence and catheter care, one-person transfer assist and staffed trained in dementia and memory care.
More details are available at www.immanuel.com.communities