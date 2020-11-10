 Skip to main content
Gov. Pete Ricketts, first lady quarantining after close contact with someone positive for COVID-19
Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on his face mask after briefly removing it during remarks at a press conference in Omaha on July 14.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore are quarantining for 14 days after close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office said.

“On Sunday night, Governor Ricketts and the First Lady joined three people for dinner outside,” Taylor Gage, Ricketts' spokesman, said in a news release. "One of the people they joined tested positive for coronavirus on Monday."

Their guests were not identified.

Ricketts and Shore aren't showing symptoms but will get tested "at the appropriate time," the release said. The governor will take part in his scheduled Tuesday and Thursday news briefings virtually.

At a news conference Monday Ricketts talked about the increased spread of the virus in Nebraska being a result of informal gatherings, according to local health departments. 

"Obviously somebody who you know can give you the virus," he said as a reminder. 

