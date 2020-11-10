Gov. Pete Ricketts, first lady quarantining after close contact with someone positive for COVID-19

Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore are quarantining for 14 days after close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office said.

“On Sunday night, Governor Ricketts and the First Lady joined three people for dinner outside,” Taylor Gage, Ricketts' spokesman, said in a news release. "One of the people they joined tested positive for coronavirus on Monday."

Their guests were not identified.

Ricketts and Shore aren't showing symptoms but will get tested "at the appropriate time," the release said. The governor will take part in his scheduled Tuesday and Thursday news briefings virtually.

At a news conference Monday Ricketts talked about the increased spread of the virus in Nebraska being a result of informal gatherings, according to local health departments.

"Obviously somebody who you know can give you the virus," he said as a reminder.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Victoria Ayotte Brown Online editor Victoria Ayotte Brown is online editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2003. Follow Victoria Ayotte Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today