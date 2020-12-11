Girls on the Run participants run 5K after virtual season

Even in the virtual format, she said girls were able to make connections and engage in the social and emotional learning that is a focus of Girls on the Run. At one meeting in particular, Ockander said, one of the girls expressed that she was facing some challenges with a friend and didn’t know how to address it. The other girls jumped into the conversation to share similar experiences and advice with their teammate.

“It was pretty special to see that support for their teammate, and the girls had a really meaningful discussion,” Ockander said. “We were able to follow up on that topic at another meeting and see how the issue was resolved. It was a really good lesson for all the girls.”

The highlight of the season was the team GOTR 5K run, where participants finally met the other girls and their coaches in person. Participants, clad in hot pink GOTR shirts and masks, met at a local track on a sunny November Saturday to run, walk and skip the required 13 laps. It was the most important day of the season, said 10-time coach Kristen Pfeil.

“It was the first time the girls had been together, and they came together with joy,” Pfeil said. “I’m so glad that we were able to provide a safe way for the girls to complete the challenge of the 5K together. There was a collective sense of accomplishment and team spirit.”