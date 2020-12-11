Girls on the Run participants run 5K after virtual season

The 12 girls on the Lincoln Wolf Cubs Girls on the Run team met face-to-face for the first time at their season-ending GOTR 5K run in November.
The team, composed of third- through fifth-grade girls from Kloefkorn and Wysong elementary schools, met via Zoom this fall as part of Girls on the Run of Nebraska’s first virtual program. The team name is a combination of both schools’ mascots, the Kloefkorn Cubs and the Wysong Wolves.
Until the pandemic, Girls on the Run teams of up to 20 girls met in person at their respective schools for each two-month season. But to keep girls and volunteers safe this school year, the nationally standardized curriculum was modified for virtual delivery to smaller teams of 12.
Participants attended after-school meetings online with three trained coaches to complete a series of activities and lessons that fostered friendship, goal-setting and physical activity. Each girl used a curriculum workbook at home to complete online lessons and discussions with the rest of the team, as well as track her running/walking outside of the meetings.
Although the format was different, GOTR coaches said the experience was valuable for the girls.
“It was a different kind of GOTR season,” said Megan Ockander, a three-time coach at Wysong Elementary. “But the girls seemed to get a lot out of it.”
Even in the virtual format, she said girls were able to make connections and engage in the social and emotional learning that is a focus of Girls on the Run. At one meeting in particular, Ockander said, one of the girls expressed that she was facing some challenges with a friend and didn’t know how to address it. The other girls jumped into the conversation to share similar experiences and advice with their teammate.
“It was pretty special to see that support for their teammate, and the girls had a really meaningful discussion,” Ockander said. “We were able to follow up on that topic at another meeting and see how the issue was resolved. It was a really good lesson for all the girls.”
The highlight of the season was the team GOTR 5K run, where participants finally met the other girls and their coaches in person. Participants, clad in hot pink GOTR shirts and masks, met at a local track on a sunny November Saturday to run, walk and skip the required 13 laps. It was the most important day of the season, said 10-time coach Kristen Pfeil.
“It was the first time the girls had been together, and they came together with joy,” Pfeil said. “I’m so glad that we were able to provide a safe way for the girls to complete the challenge of the 5K together. There was a collective sense of accomplishment and team spirit.”
Coaches had chalked out a series of socially distanced boxes on the track for each girl that contained her 5K bib, GOTR face mask and lap counter. The boxes also served as pit stops for girls who needed a drink or to tie a shoe, if necessary.
Jamie Puckett, mom of three-time GOTR girl Sophie, appreciated the opportunity for girls to meet and complete the season goal safely.
“Girls on the Run is such an excellent program to help girls’ self-confidence and learn how best to support each other,” she said. “We feel so blessed to be able to enjoy and participate in this positive curriculum virtually even during COVID.”
Sophie, a fifth grader at Kloefkorn, agreed. “Girls on the Run has impacted my life so much. It has taught me how to stay positive even in really tough situations,” she said. “It has made me a better me.”
