The Daily Grind. We live in a busy time where hopping in and out of the car is a typical part of the daily routine for many adults and families. We zoom by the world around us, focusing on only point A to point B, sometimes missing what makes our city so great to live in.
Active Ways to Get to Everyday Places. Try riding your bike to work. Start with just one day a month and go from there. Studies show that it will improve your physical as well as mental health, and with over 133 miles of trails across Lincoln, you can also get a better appreciation of neighborhoods, parks and local businesses that were once just a blur from your car window. For some people, commuting by bike may even cut time from your commute.
Too far of a ride? StarTran also has bike racks available on many of its buses. This is a great way to enjoy the ride, without being behind the wheel, and not worry about finding a parking place (lincoln.ne.gov, keyword: StarTran).
Don’t have a bike, but interested in getting around downtown or exploring the trails? You can rent a bike for various times through BikeLNK (bikelnk.bcycle.com).
Enjoy the Walk. Within your own neighborhood, look for opportunities to bike, or even walk, rather than ride. Grabbing milk at the store? Picking up a book at the library? Dropping off a package at the post office? Simple errands can turn into great ways to get some exercise, take in fresh air and maybe say "hello" or even meet your neighbors. If you have kids, take them with you. Walking is a great way to lead to talking, without electronic devices in hand. It allows your child to become more familiar and comfortable with his/her neighborhood.
Safe Routes to School. Biking and walking can also extend to your children’s route to and from school. If you live close enough to your child’s school, biking or walking is a great opportunity for your child to get some exercise, maybe see other friends along the route, and ideally put down electronic devices and be more aware of and enjoy their neighborhood. When they are under age 10, walking or riding with them will also make you more familiar with their route and routines, and give you a chance to hear about their day.
Live too far from school? If you are dropping your child off, try leaving a little earlier, parking a few blocks away and walking with them. A few minutes out of the car can do wonders for you and your child. As kids get older, encourage them to walk or ride with friends. This gives them a sense of responsibility and appreciation of their environment, while still staying safe and interacting in-person, without devices, with friends. Find more great safe route to school tips at safekidslincoln.org.
What’s New. Here are some great local events you can ride your bike to or walk around and enjoy.
• "Streets Alive!" festival – Sept. 22, South Salt Creek/Cooper Park Neighborhood, 1-4:30 p.m.;
• Harvest Moon Festival – Sept. 22, Antelope Park, 2740 A St., 4-8 p.m. (lincolnasiancenter.org);
• Lincoln Calling music and wellness festival – Sept. 18-22, Downtown Lincoln (lincolncalling.com);
• Lincoln Arts Festival – Sept. 21-22, Downtown Lincoln, P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall (Facebook @LNKArtsFest);
• Festival Latino – Sept. 21, Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St., 1 p.m.-midnight (elcentrodelasamericas.org);
• PLAY Lincoln (free community outdoor yoga) – Sundays in September, Antelope Park, 10-11 a.m. (Facebook @playlincoln);
• Move More Lincoln Wellness Series – free fitness classes Tuesday-Saturday through Sept. 30; Jayne Snyder Trail Center, 250 N. 21st St. (Facebook @MoveMoreLincoln);
• Hub & Soul Music Series – Thursdays through Sept. 19, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets), 5-8 p.m. (HubandSoul.com).
