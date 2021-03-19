Gardening for the pandemic soul

Lincoln Public Schools recognizes the benefits of gardening for kids, saying that school gardens “build on educational and nutritional proficiency, while the community benefits from potential access to fresh produce and interaction with the local youth.” Over 25 schools have had outdoor gardens. Others also incorporated indoor “tower gardens” that can grow produce year round. The towers and the outdoor gardens give kids the hands-on opportunity to learn about the science of growing, while also providing fresh air, exercise and good nutrition.

Learn more at home.lps.org/sustainability/gardens. A collaboration between Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (PHL) and the Lincoln Community Learning Centers also lets kids regularly taste fresh garden and farm produce through their “Harvest of the Month” program. Learn more about PHL’s school wellness programs at healthylincoln.org.

But it’s not just kids who benefit from gardening. Gardening boosts cognitive function in adults and seniors as well, and one study found it could lead to a 36% lower risk of dementia.