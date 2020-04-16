‘Game of inches’ — UNMC docs develop patient mask to protect providers during, after surgery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s hard for health care workers to escape potentially infectious particles in an operating room.

Surgical teams are forced to work close to a patient, whose every exhale can fill the area with contaminants. The added airflow from supplemental oxygen can increase the density of the aerosolized droplets. And intubation and extubation by anesthesiologists can trigger coughing, further weaponizing the risk.

But starting this week, surgeons at Nebraska Medical Center are trying out a new, homegrown mask on patients designed to protect providers in the operating and recovery rooms.

And the Infectious Aerosol Capture Mask, developed by UNMC Anesthesiology Chairman Steven Lisco, could be used in the intensive care unit on some COVID-19 patients as early as next week, if tests are successful.

A patient’s breath wasn’t necessarily a problem before the coronavirus, Lisco said Thursday in an email.

“Patients did not wear anything over their noses and mouths. COVID-19 changed that.”

In the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, doctors noted that patients on supplemental oxygen were generating more aerosols than those who weren’t. So at first, they put surgical masks on those patients to limit the spread.