‘Game of inches’ — UNMC docs develop patient mask to protect providers during, after surgery
‘Game of inches’ — UNMC docs develop patient mask to protect providers during, after surgery

It’s hard for health care workers to escape potentially infectious particles in an operating room.

Surgical teams are forced to work close to a patient, whose every exhale can fill the area with contaminants. The added airflow from supplemental oxygen can increase the density of the aerosolized droplets. And intubation and extubation by anesthesiologists can trigger coughing, further weaponizing the risk.

But starting this week, surgeons at Nebraska Medical Center are trying out a new, homegrown mask on patients designed to protect providers in the operating and recovery rooms.

And the Infectious Aerosol Capture Mask, developed by UNMC Anesthesiology Chairman Steven Lisco, could be used in the intensive care unit on some COVID-19 patients as early as next week, if tests are successful.

A patient’s breath wasn’t necessarily a problem before the coronavirus, Lisco said Thursday in an email.

“Patients did not wear anything over their noses and mouths. COVID-19 changed that.”

In the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, doctors noted that patients on supplemental oxygen were generating more aerosols than those who weren’t. So at first, they put surgical masks on those patients to limit the spread.

But Lisco and others went further. He developed the capture mask by flipping a face tent upside down, attaching a viral filter and connecting it all to a wall-mounted suction source. Another doctor — Nicholas Markin, director of perioperative imaging — used a 3D printer to make a fitting allowing the suction tubing to attach to the vacuum.

Laboratory testing was promising, Lisco said in a press release. The new mask caught more than 90% of airborne particles expelled into the mask. Even when the vacuum wasn’t on, it was 85% effective, he said.

They deployed the masks Wednesday. At first, they’ll use them in the operating room on patients who do not have COVID-19 symptoms but who haven’t tested negative, so they may or may not have the disease.

They’ll use them in the recovery rooms, too, because of the increased coughing that occurs when a breathing tube is removed after an anesthetic.

Infectious Aerosol Capture Mask

The pieces Steven Lisco used to develop the Infectious Aerosol Capture Mask.

But Lisco hopes they’re soon used on COVID-19 patients receiving supplemental oxygen in the ICU or post-anesthesia care unit.

“We think it is far superior to put this device on patients … versus a surgical mask over a nasal oxygen delivery device,” he said in the release. “This is a game of inches, and we’re in the red zone. We will do anything we can do protect our health care workers and our community.”

