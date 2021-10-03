Future of abortion in Nebraska uncertain after other states tighten restrictions

Though there were hundreds of people at Sunday’s Life Chain, Cook said that back in the 90s the turnout was much larger.

“I think it may have to do with churches not wanting to get involved with the issue, and that’s a tragedy in my opinion,” Cook said. “If you’re going to be a church of Jesus Christ, you’ve gotta stand up for the sanctity of human life.”

At Saturday’s abortion-rights march, Lynn Zeleski sat in a chair with her husband standing beside her, and told the story of her own life-saving abortion in 1982. Abortion rights are so important to Zeleski, who lives in Hastings, that Saturday was one of her only outings since the start of the pandemic.

“I want to make sure all women have access to good, quality health care … I see us sliding so far back, to the way it was back in the day before Roe v. Wade,” Zeleski said.

Last month, Texas passed a law that is the nation’s biggest curb to abortion rights since the court announced in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that women have a constitutional right to abortion. The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they’re pregnant.