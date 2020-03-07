You are the owner of this article.
Fremont schools to close temporarily amid coronavirus fears
Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School announced Saturday that they will be closed for a week, effective immediately, after it was reported that hundreds of people in the community could have been exposed to a woman who tested positive for coronavirus.

The preventive measure comes a day after a 36-year-old Omaha woman tested positive for COVID-19 and was transported to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. State health officials said Saturday afternoon that the woman attended a Special Olympics basketball event at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29. About 500 people participated in that event, including some from Lincoln.

Health officials: Hundreds could have been exposed to Omaha patient with coronavirus

"This is a prudent and preventative measure," Dr. Tom Safranek, the state epidemiologist, said in a news release.

Fremont Public Schools will be closed districtwide through March 14, and the schools' regularly scheduled spring break will be March 15-22.

The district said the following activities will be canceled or postponed until after March 14:

* The Fremont High School musical.

* All athletic and extracurricular activities and practices.

* Fremont Public Schools facilities will be closed for outside use.

Nebraska reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Midland University's Fremont campus will be closed through March 15. Additional details will be sent to all students, faculty and staff via email. All extracurricular activities through March 15, both home and away, will be canceled or postponed, but residence halls and the dining hall will remain open.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, including the Bergan Early Childhood Education Center, Bergan Elementary and Bergan Middle/High School will be closed through March 14. All athletic activities and any meetings or presentations scheduled at those schools will be canceled or postponed.

Trinity Lutheran School will also be closed through March 14.

Lincoln Public Schools are on spring break, with classes scheduled to resume March 16.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department advised people in the Fremont community to self-evaluate for coronavirus symptoms, which include a cough, sore throat and fever.

“Our dedicated team is ready to guide our communities that we serve, our response plans are robust and we are prepared to provide education and guidance,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department executive director.

