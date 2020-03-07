Fremont schools to close temporarily amid coronavirus fears

Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School announced Saturday that they will be closed for a week, effective immediately, after it was reported that hundreds of people in the community could have been exposed to a woman who tested positive for coronavirus.

The preventive measure comes a day after a 36-year-old Omaha woman tested positive for COVID-19 and was transported to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. State health officials said Saturday afternoon that the woman attended a Special Olympics basketball event at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29. About 500 people participated in that event, including some from Lincoln.

"This is a prudent and preventative measure," Dr. Tom Safranek, the state epidemiologist, said in a news release.

Fremont Public Schools will be closed districtwide through March 14, and the schools' regularly scheduled spring break will be March 15-22.

The district said the following activities will be canceled or postponed until after March 14:

* The Fremont High School musical.

* All athletic and extracurricular activities and practices.