Fortenberry gathers 240 co-sponsors for bill to combat ALS

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has gathered the signatures of 240 House co-sponsors for a bill to speed and expand access to critical and promising therapies for ALS patients while streamlining the drug review process that sometimes stands in their way.

For ALS patients, there is no time to waste.

It usually takes two to five years for ALS to destroy a body, Fortenberry said during a House floor speech.

ALS patients are currently trapped in "an overly deliberative process that is killing hope" by delaying access to critical therapies and investigational treatments, Fortenberry said, and they could be helped by "a more consistent and streamlined drug review process."

The legislation is designed to be "more responsive to patients suffering right now," the 1st District Republican congressman said.

"We can act quickly if we want to," Fortenberry said. "We can act quickly if we are determined. We can do this."

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a fatal nervous system disease.

"There is no cure," Fortenberry said, but there are promising therapies.