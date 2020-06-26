For fun, mental health and safe socializing, get outdoors!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s summer. We are tired of being cooped up, we’re cranky, and yet we want to be safe. Can we let the kids play with the neighbor’s kids? Can Grandma and Grandpa visit? Can we have friends over for a barbecue? How do we keep from going nuts?

We may be starting to reopen, but we are not in the clear just yet. We might take a cue from the people who study the spread of disease for a living. Over 500 epidemiologists responded to a survey in May asking when they personally expected to get back to a number of “normal activities,” assuming the pandemic and response unfold as they expect.

Here’s what they planned this summer:

Less than one-third of them expected to attend a small dinner party, send kids to school, camp or day care, work in a shared office, or send children on play dates. Twenty per cent or less expected to ride a subway or a bus, visit an elderly relative or friend in their home, exercise at a gym, eat at a dine-in restaurant, travel by airplane, go to a wedding or funeral, or attend a religious service. Over 50% don’t expect to stop wearing a face mask for a year or more.

Holy cabin fever! How do we socialize safely this summer? The answer, in one form or another, comes back to this: get outdoors.