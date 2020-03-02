Flu season continues to rage in Lancaster County

The rate of positive influenza tests increased in Lancaster County, as well as doctor visits and hospital admissions for flu, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.
For the week ending Feb. 22, the rate of positives was 18.9% vs. 18.2% the week before, the health department said in a news release. Flu activity in schools has declined but remains high.
This season, six deaths were associated with the flu in Lancaster County of people over age 50; no pediatric deaths were reported. Flu is most prevalent in those ages 20-64 years.
Flu continues to be widespread in the state as a whole, the health department said.