Flu season continues to rage in Lancaster County

The rate of positive influenza tests increased in Lancaster County, as well as doctor visits and hospital admissions for flu, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.

For the week ending Feb. 22, the rate of positives was 18.9% vs. 18.2% the week before, the health department said in a news release. Flu activity in schools has declined but remains high.

This season, six deaths were associated with the flu in Lancaster County of people over age 50; no pediatric deaths were reported. Flu is most prevalent in those ages 20-64 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flu continues to be widespread in the state as a whole, the health department said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.