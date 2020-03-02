You are the owner of this article.
Flu season continues to rage in Lancaster County
Flu
Lancaster County Health Department

The rate of positive influenza tests increased in Lancaster County, as well as doctor visits and hospital admissions for flu, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.

For the week ending Feb. 22, the rate of positives was 18.9% vs. 18.2% the week before, the health department said in a news release. Flu activity in schools has declined but remains high.

This season, six deaths were associated with the flu in Lancaster County of people over age 50; no pediatric deaths were reported. Flu is most prevalent in those ages 20-64 years.

Flu continues to be widespread in the state as a whole, the health department said.

