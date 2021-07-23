First West Nile case confirmed in Nebraska

Nebraska's first case of West Nile Virus has been identified, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The person who tested positive is in the Elkhorn-Logan Valley Health Department area, which covers Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties. That individual has not been hospitalized.

Last year, 15 human cases of West Nile were found in Nebraska, 10 of whom were hospitalized, with one death.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitos, and it can be prevented by using quality mosquito repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, especially at dawn and dusk, and avoiding areas of standing water.

