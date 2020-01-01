First Lincoln baby of 2020 is a boy

Lincoln's first baby of 2020 and the '20s decade is Jesse James Lee II.
You have free articles remaining.
He was born at CHI Health St. Elizabeth at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, weighing 7 pounds 7.6 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.
Parents are Jesse James Lee and McKenna Lee of Lincoln.
JoAnne Young's most memorable: Worries in the hills
The Sandhills covers close to 20,000 square miles in north-central Nebraska, with spring-fed rivers, scenic highways and country roads, unobstructed night skies, diverse wildlife, migrating birds, forestland, high vista sunsets.
This story tells about the people who live there and their views on the need to both safeguard the area from the intrusion of big business, in the form of wind farms and power lines and pipelines, and the need to find ways to stay afloat financially to protect their businesses.
JoAnne Young's most memorable: Life of birds
For eight decades, Paul Johnsgard has shared the stories and science of birds, waterfowl and wildlife in drawings, photos, papers and books from his unique perspective of Nebraska, but also the world.
As he turned 88, his 100th book was published, and he’s still sharing his love of nature and his views on how Nebraska fits in to that culture.
JoAnne Young's most memorable: Welfare of state's children
The state’s inspector general for child welfare has a critical mission to track and report on deaths, serious injuries, suicide attempts of children who are in some way involved in the Nebraska child welfare system or juvenile justice system.
Twenty-six child deaths were reported to Rogers' office in the past year. Julie Rogers also makes recommendations to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
JoAnne Young's most memorable: Crisis conditions for girls
The Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for Girls went through a crisis this summer in both facilities and programming, and treatment of the youths that were housed there, which led to major changes that the state Department of Health and Human Services and lawmakers are still trying to work on to revamp the entire system of youth offenders and those with mental health issues.
JoAnne Young's most memorable: The toll of childbirth
With pregnancy-related deaths and serious complications rising in the United States according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, this column talks about the toll childbirth can take on women, either temporarily or permanently, and is a much needed look at not only the joys of motherhood, but also the importance of prenatal care and critical nature of bringing children into the world.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature