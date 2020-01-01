You are the owner of this article.
First Lincoln baby of 2020 is a boy
CHI Health

CHI Health St. Elizabeth

 CHI Health St. Elizabeth Facebook page

Lincoln's first baby of 2020 and the '20s decade is Jesse James Lee II. 

He was born at CHI Health St. Elizabeth at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, weighing 7 pounds 7.6 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. 

Parents are Jesse James Lee and McKenna Lee of Lincoln. 

