First Gage County patient dies of COVID-19

A resident of a Gage County assisted-living center died Tuesday of COVID-19.

The woman was in her 90s and had multiple underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the Public Health Solutions District Health Department based in Crete.

“We are deeply saddened to report a death in our district,” said Kim Showalter, the agency's health director, in a press release. ”Our entire team at PHS extends our sympathy to the family and friends of this individual.”

This marks the first coronavirus-confirmed death in the public health district that includes Gage, Thayer, Jefferson, Saline and Fillmore counties.

The patient was hospitalized until her death; a day later, lab results confirmed the presence of the virus.

The health department is working to identify individuals who may have come in contact with the patient so they can be monitored and asked to self-quarantine or isolate, Showalter said.

The agency has begun an investigation to determine how the woman initially became exposed to the virus. No outside visitors had been permitted at the facility since March 9.

