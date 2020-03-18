First coronavirus case reported in western Nebraska

Nebraska has its 24th novel coronavirus case and the first one in western Nebraska.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported late Tuesday night that a Lincoln County man in his 50s was diagnosed with COVID-19. The department said the man had recently gone on a cruise and also was in California. The man is self-isolating at home.

The case is the first one outside of eastern Nebraska. So far, most of the cases have been in Douglas County, with cases also confirmed in Cass, Knox and Sarpy counties.

Lincoln and Lancaster County remained virus-free as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, though the number of people being monitored will increase more than tenfold from Tuesday, when officials were watching nine people due to their travel histories or potential exposure.

On Wednesday, they were monitoring 26 people, and expected to add 91 more, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The department also reported 41 negative tests, with two pending.

