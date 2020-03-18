You are the owner of this article.
First coronavirus case reported in western Nebraska
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

Nebraska has its 24th novel coronavirus case and the first one in western Nebraska.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported late Tuesday night that a Lincoln County man in his 50s was diagnosed with COVID-19. The department said the man had recently gone on a cruise and also was in California. The man is self-isolating at home.

The case is the first one outside of eastern Nebraska. So far, most of the cases have been in Douglas County, with cases also confirmed in Cass, Knox and Sarpy counties.

Lincoln and Lancaster County remained virus-free as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, though the number of people being monitored will increase more than tenfold from Tuesday, when officials were watching nine people due to their travel histories or potential exposure.

On Wednesday, they were monitoring 26 people, and expected to add 91 more, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The department also reported 41 negative tests, with two pending.

Hot food at Capitol discontinued
Nebraska Legislature
  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.

