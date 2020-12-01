'First-class opportunity' — Ponca Tribe spending millions on clinic, offices in southwest Lincoln

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been looking for an alternative site for a while. We got serious and did some long-range planning and we knew we had to find something different.”

The tribe has always been attentive to its members, he said. He credits its growth since federal recognition was restored to early leaders and their ability to listen.

“The first 10 years was slow-going, trying to build a financial foundation and offer programs. The learning curve was steep and we were very fortunate and mindful as we listened to our people and heard what they wanted and the needs they have.”

The tribe grew fast once it found financial footing, Wright said. And now it’s in a position to pay a crew from Hausmann Construction to convert the cavernous warehouse and office building near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road — framing exam rooms, piping in dental plumbing, installing ventilation systems.

The tribe hopes to open the clinic by the end of the year and move its offices by spring. It's still deciding how to use its 17th and E building once it empties, Wright said.

The Lincoln clinic will be staffed by primary care doctors, and the tribe’s health department is working to arrange a roster of specialists to take appointments at all three sites.