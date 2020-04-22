You are the owner of this article.
First 20,000 Nebraskans register in coronavirus testing initiative
Almost 20,000 Nebraskans already have registered to participate in Nebraska's new coronavirus testing initiative, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday, and the state stands prepared to launch accelerated testing with the purchase of 540,000 tests.

Once the program is up and running, the governor said, the state will be able to conduct 3,000 tests a day with federal funding paying for the cost. 

Testing results ultimately will help him shape state policy in continuing to attack the virus, Ricketts said, as he begins to ease or modify -- perhaps even regionalize -- sanctions that have been in place to control the virus statewide. 

Once Nebraska moves through the current period of projected maximum danger for the state, the governor said, he is prepared to consider how the state might safely "loosen some restrictions" that currently are in place.

Ricketts effectively began that process earlier this week by lifting the ban on elective surgeries at hospitals while removing restrictions on vision, dental and veterinary care, all effective May 4.

The first of the state's directed health measures, which set out the ground rules for social gatherings, businesses, schools and worship services, are set to expire in the Omaha area on April 30.

"We are working on updated health measures" that may be appropriate, the governor said during his daily coronavirus news briefing.

Ricketts has previously mandated that no more than 10 people can gather together anywhere in the state while limiting restaurants to pickup, drive-thru or delivery service and bars to pickup drinks. He has asked Nebraskans to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from one another everywhere in the state.

The new and greatly expanded testing program that was announced Tuesday should be fully functional within five weeks, the governor has said.

Testing will be free, and the initial focus will be on health care workers and first responders along with Nebraskans who show symptoms of infection and people who may have been in contact with those who test positive.

All Nebraskans have been asked to participate in an online assessment by accessing testnebraska.com and answering a few questions that will help determine each person's risk of exposure to the virus.

The goal is to "trace and track," Ricketts said, as the state works to identify, treat and contain the virus.

Once Nebraska passes through its projected days of maximum danger leading into May, the governor said, he's prepared to review some of the sanctions that now apply statewide.  

Answering a question, Ricketts said he has worn a mask "on certain occasions," although he does not typically do so. The governor has urged Nebraskans to consider wearing protective masks, although that has not been part of any directive.

The governor fielded a number of questions about outbreak of the virus in some Nebraska meatpacking plants, suggesting that companies are taking some action to try to help protect workers who labor shoulder to shoulder on production lines that he said are vital in helping meet the nation's food supply needs.

It is "difficult to socially distance" in that work setting, he said.

Ricketts earlier rejected a request by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island that he issue a stay-at-home order in his city because of concern about the spread of the virus. 

Packing plant outbreaks have turned Grand Island and Lexington into coronavirus hot spots in the state.

The packing plant workforce is largely composed of immigrants, most of them Latino. Some packing plants have offered them bonus payments and short-term pay raises to remain on the job. 

