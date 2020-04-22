First 20,000 Nebraskans register in coronavirus testing initiative

Ricketts has previously mandated that no more than 10 people can gather together anywhere in the state while limiting restaurants to pickup, drive-thru or delivery service and bars to pickup drinks. He has asked Nebraskans to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from one another everywhere in the state.

The new and greatly expanded testing program that was announced Tuesday should be fully functional within five weeks, the governor has said.

Testing will be free, and the initial focus will be on health care workers and first responders along with Nebraskans who show symptoms of infection and people who may have been in contact with those who test positive.

All Nebraskans have been asked to participate in an online assessment by accessing testnebraska.com and answering a few questions that will help determine each person's risk of exposure to the virus.

The goal is to "trace and track," Ricketts said, as the state works to identify, treat and contain the virus.

Once Nebraska passes through its projected days of maximum danger leading into May, the governor said, he's prepared to review some of the sanctions that now apply statewide.