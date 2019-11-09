Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to participate in free fall prevention workshops, on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 and 26, at the Social Hall in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1420 K St.
Falls are a leading cause of emergency room admissions for all age groups, but they are especially detrimental to older adults. The workshops are for people who are fit and active as well as those who have mobility problems or are worried about falling.
Participants will learn simple strength and balance exercises that help prevent falls. Information will include how to get up from a fall; safe walking techniques; how hearing, vision and medications impact your risk of falling; and how to keep your home safe.
The free workshops are made available by a Spark! grant from the Community Health Endowment (CHE). Spanish language interpreters will be available.
Parking is available behind the building, and refreshments will be served. Preregistration is required by contacting Peggy Apthorpe at Aging Partners, 402-441-7796 or papthorpe@lincoln.ne.gov.