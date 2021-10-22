Fall into fitness

With the beginning of fall, it’s easier to take advantage of outdoor exercise with the cooler air and low humidity. You also get to enjoy the fall colors, pumpkins, and the brisk morning temperatures.

Start by getting out and enjoying a morning, mid-day or evening walk with your spouse, pet, friends, or just yourself to unwind from the daily chores and hectic schedule. Explore nearby neighborhood parks, or enjoy many of the trails within or outside the city to see the wonders of nature. Start with a 10- to 20-minute daily walk and increase over the weeks to 30 to 60 minutes.

As fall commences, it is a great time to change your workout, which could include biking. Your body gets used to doing the same activities over and over. When this occurs, your muscles aren’t being challenged as they should be, thus leading to a potential weight loss plateau.

Raking leaves is also an excellent way to burn calories and engage the upper body muscles. It takes 30 days for a habit to form, so if you are completely new to exercise, or if you are trying to change your schedule a little from the summer to fall, keep this in mind.