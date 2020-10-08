Fall into fitness

With the end of summer upon us, it is easy to think that your outdoor activities will become limited. Fall is a great time to refocus and set some new outdoor fitness goals. Cooler weather, lower humidity and crisp autumn days can re-energize your body to have some of the best outdoor workouts all year long.

With kids back to school and holidays on the way, it may be a challenge to find time to exercise, especially when there is not as much daylight. Challenge, however, is at the very heart of staying fit, particularly with the long days of winter to come. Getting started now can help you generate enough momentum to make it through the coming holiday season without gaining weight.

Walking is one of the best ways to get in extra exercise throughout the day, and with cooler weather, you can often get away with it without sweating too much – something that may make it easier to fit it in all day long. All you really need is a good pair of walking shoes and, perhaps, some fall weather gear to keep you warm, dry and protected.

The key to making exercise enjoyable is to make it a daily thing. Find a time every day that works for you and stick with it, make it a habit, slowly increasing the time you spend week to week as your schedule allows. Lincoln has a great hiker/biker trail system, so get out and experience the different trails in the area.