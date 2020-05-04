Employee at Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont dies of COVID-19-related illness

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An employee at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont has died of a preexisting medical condition made worse by COVID-19, according to the company.

Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for the company, said the employee last worked at the facility April 17 after asking to isolate at home because of health worries. She said the company honored the request and learned of the diagnosis April 30.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," she said in the release.

The facility, which produces chickens for Costco, has reported 28 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, along with 39 negative tests.

Kolterman said safety measures at the plant include screening employees' temperatures when they enter the building, mandatory use of masks and additional deep cleaning.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.