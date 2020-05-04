You are the owner of this article.
Employee at Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont dies of COVID-19-related illness
Costco plant

The Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont produces chickens for Costco.

An employee at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont has died of a preexisting medical condition made worse by COVID-19, according to the company.

Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for the company, said the employee last worked at the facility April 17 after asking to isolate at home because of health worries. She said the company honored the request and learned of the diagnosis April 30.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," she said in the release.

The facility, which produces chickens for Costco, has reported 28 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, along with 39 negative tests.

Kolterman said safety measures at the plant include screening employees' temperatures when they enter the building, mandatory use of masks and additional deep cleaning.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

