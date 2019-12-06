Effective home workouts

Many people think that creating a home workout gym is either too intimidating or too costly. For an effective home gym, all that is required is a little bit of planning.

To avoid having a basement filled with expensive dust-collecting equipment, keep these points in mind when making a purchase: What are your fitness goals? How often do you realistically think you will use the equipment? Does the equipment offer enough variations in use that you can change your workouts frequently to prevent your body from hitting a plateau? And, of course, how much can you afford?

Regardless of what your fitness goals are, there are a few equipment options to consider. For building muscles and/or toning, you can choose from free weights, resistance bands, benches and even no equipment. For cardiovascular improvements (e.g. running, walking, etc.), there are even more options. They range from treadmills to elliptical trainers to bikes and beyond. So, answering the previously mentioned questions is very important.

To help make your decision easier, here are several recommendations based on affordability and needs, along with benefits of the exercise equipment. If you want to create a gym that will provide you with a total body workout (cardio, strength and flexibility) on a flexible budget, consider the following recommendations: