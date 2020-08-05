It’s the time of year for focusing on fitness, health and self-improvement; and, as to be expected, I’m busier than ever with clients looking to shed pounds for the summer.
I love seeing this renewed enthusiasm for fitness and the surge of motivation in the air! I hope that you’re feeling it too.
What’s not as awesome is the struggle that I see so many of you endure when it comes to shedding pounds and transforming your body to firm and toned. Improving your fitness level should be enjoyable, and it’s my sole purpose to help you in this process of achieving your best body and best health yet.
Let’s start with the easiest fitness hack of all – something that I can almost guarantee you’re not doing. By making this small change to your daily routine, you’ll quickly find those unwanted pounds coming off quickly and easily.
Warning: This is going to sound so easy that you may be inclined to simply dismiss it. My advice is to try it out before writing it off as too easy.
The easiest fitness hack that you’re not doing is to drink a minimum of 64 ounces of water daily.
Now, I know that sounds boring, but take a moment to reflect on your water intake over the past few days. Did you even get close to the minimum of 64 ounces? Really, for optimal fat loss, you want to be drinking closer to a gallon of water each day.
Why is water such a big deal? Here are three compelling reasons why drinking a minimum of 64 ounces of water a day will help you drop pounds and achieve a stunning transformation:
1) Water aids fat metabolism in the liver
When it comes down to the technical process of losing fat, your liver is where the action is. The key to having a highly functional liver, one that quickly removes metabolic waste and built-up toxins, is to be properly hydrated by drinking a minimum of 64 ounces of water each day.
Your liver is a filter for your body. When you aren’t drinking enough water, your liver accumulates a build-up of waste product that slows down the process of fat metabolism.
2) Water helps balance hormones
Without getting too technical about the science of fat loss, it’s important that you understand that your hormones play an important role in your body’s ability to lose fat. When your body enters a state of dehydration, your organ and digestive functions are compromised, which in turn negatively impacts hormonal balance.
This stress, brought on by dehydration, impacts your adrenal glands, signaling the need for an increase in cortisol, which encourages your body to begin storing fat, rather than burning it.
3) Water reduces calorie intake
Now that you understand the science behind water and weight loss, let’s examine the positive effect that proper hydration has on your daily caloric intake.
By drinking a minimum of 64 ounces of water daily, your desire for high-calorie, sugary drinks like soda and high fructose juices will diminish. This decrease in fattening calories really adds up!
In addition to weight loss, drinking water has an infinite number of benefits. A few bigger ones are improved skin complexion, boosted immune system and toxins cleansed out of your body.
While it’s important to drink plenty of water in general, be sure you’re increasing your amount before and after your workouts. The more you sweat, the more water you lose, and it’s important to replace that lost water to avoid dehydration.
Does this make sense? Remember: Drink a minimum of 64 ounces of water each day.
I hope that you find this simple fitness hack to be helpful in your quest for a new and improved you! Remember that participating in a challenging and consistent exercise program is absolutely vital when it comes to getting into great shape.
I am here to help you on your fitness journey. Contact me at fit4lincoln@gmail.com or 402-570-8890 to get started.
