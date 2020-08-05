× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s the time of year for focusing on fitness, health and self-improvement; and, as to be expected, I’m busier than ever with clients looking to shed pounds for the summer.

I love seeing this renewed enthusiasm for fitness and the surge of motivation in the air! I hope that you’re feeling it too.

What’s not as awesome is the struggle that I see so many of you endure when it comes to shedding pounds and transforming your body to firm and toned. Improving your fitness level should be enjoyable, and it’s my sole purpose to help you in this process of achieving your best body and best health yet.

Let’s start with the easiest fitness hack of all – something that I can almost guarantee you’re not doing. By making this small change to your daily routine, you’ll quickly find those unwanted pounds coming off quickly and easily.

Warning: This is going to sound so easy that you may be inclined to simply dismiss it. My advice is to try it out before writing it off as too easy.

The easiest fitness hack that you’re not doing is to drink a minimum of 64 ounces of water daily.