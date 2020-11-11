 Skip to main content
E-cigarette indoor workplace ban begins Saturday
Vaping
ASSOCIATED PRESS file photo

The use of electronic cigarettes within indoor workplaces will be prohibited in Nebraska, beginning Saturday.

The only exceptions will be within electronic smoking device retail outlets or vape shops.

The prohibition was enacted by the Legislature effective on Nov. 14 and includes office buildings, manufacturing facilities, retail services, restaurants and bars.

Ricketts institutes additional measures to fight COVID-19

"Tobacco Free Nebraska encourages all businesses, especially those that currently allow the use of e-cigarettes indoors, to take steps to inform employees and visitors about the upcoming change," the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services stated in a news release.

"The change is about protecting Nebraskans from exposure to secondhand aerosol from e-cigarettes (and) it is also a great time to try, or retry, quitting e-cigarettes or tobacco," Amanda Mortensen, program manager for Tobacco Free Nebraska, said. 

For more information or assistance, Mortensen urged Nebraskans to call 1-800-784-8669 or visit QuitNow.ne.gov

Legislature advances amended indoor vaping ban
Nebraska won't confirm involvement in multi-state Juul probe
