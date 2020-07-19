Dying alone: 'It’s so hard not to be there, to hold their hand, to hug them'

“She was always telling us to wash our hands,” her husband, Ted, said. “We had a lot of Purell in the house.”

That late April day, Ted DeBord discovered his wife when he came in from the yard.

“She was just kind of curled up in a little ball,” he said. “She was so darn weak.”

A friend came and they looked at her hip and shoulder, worried about a head injury. When the ambulance arrived, DeBord followed it to the hospital in Fremont.

“And that’s the last time I saw Annie.”

He thought he could go inside with her, he said. But staff told him no. They were kind but firm; they told him they would keep him updated on her condition.

“They were just doing their job,” he said. “I would have done anything. I would have worn anything they told me to.”

Instead, he drove to the home the couple shared with their 21-year-old son, James, and waited. DeBord had a chance to talk to Anne that evening. She called and she sounded good, he said. Upbeat.

“It just seemed like normal Annie, she had been in the hospital so many times.”