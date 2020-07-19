You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dying alone: 'It’s so hard not to be there, to hold their hand, to hug them'
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Dying alone: 'It’s so hard not to be there, to hold their hand, to hug them'

{{featured_button_text}}

When she called that Friday in May, Janell Schutte could tell something was wrong.

She heard the cough, the lack of energy in her mom’s voice from her assisted-living apartment at The Lexington.

By Saturday, Orva Samuelson seemed worse, although by Sunday, she’d brightened up a bit when Schutte called to check in.

Samuelson had been an Avon lady back in Grand Island. She loved her customers and her church and her church family. She loved to walk and play cards.

Orva Samuelson

Orva Samuelson died of COVID-19 at Bryan West on May 22 after a 10-day stay. Nurses at the hospital connected the 95-year-old great-grandmother with her daughter and loved ones on Facetime calls, including one on her last day to say goodbye.

Five years ago, the widow broke her hip and eventually ended up in Lincoln to be closer to Schutte, her only daughter.

She’d survived pneumonia twice and now a pandemic that attacked the respiratory system was moving through the United States, hitting the elderly hard.

“Monday morning, they called and said, 'We’re taking your mom to the hospital by ambulance,'” Schutte said last week.

The daughter hadn’t seen her mother since mid-March, when nursing homes locked down to protect residents. The pair communicated by phone and Samuelson spent most of her time in her room, outside of an occasional round of hallway bingo.

Schutte knew someone at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

And she knew this about her mom.

“She was fairly active for a 95-year-old, but if she were to get it, her lungs wouldn’t be able to withstand it.”

Samuelson died May 22 after 12 days at Bryan West in a sixth-floor unit devoted to COVID-19 patient care.

No visitors were allowed at the hospital, a restriction that mirrored the precautions taken all over the country to prevent the spread of the virus.

Schutte and her children had been able to visit with Samuelson through FaceTime with the help of the Bryan staff.

A nurse called early that last morning to tell her the end was close.

They set up a FaceTime visit.

“She asked if we could pray together, and we said yes.”

The nurse took Samuelson’s hand and began to pray, Schutte and her husband, Terry, watching on an iPad screen.

Her mom’s eyes were closed, Schutte said. Her face looked relaxed, more peaceful than it had in the days before.

“It’s so hard not to be there, to hold their hand, to hug them,” she said. “The nurses did a really good job filling in for me.”

* * *

Taylor Arndt has been a nurse for two years.

When the first wave of coronavirus patients were admitted, her neuroscience unit — strokes, seizures, spinal issues, people undergoing detox — was converted into a COVID-19 ward.

At the start of each 12-hour shift, she put on gloves, a paper mask, a sterile gown and a special hood that constantly blew air, powered by a battery pack around her waist, only her eyes peeking out.

Her side of the unit was considered progressive care, Arndt said. She worked with patients who might need oxygen but not a ventilator, although some worsened over time and moved to intensive care.

COVID-19 Unit Nurses

Registered nurses Taylor Arndt (left) and Amy Lorenze work the day shift on the sixth floor at Bryan West. Their neuroscience unit converted to COVID-19 patient care during the pandemic and the nurses found themselves being the bridge between patients and families, reassuring and comforting the sick and dying.

Several patients on the unit would eventually die, two of them stand out in her memory. A man in his early 50s with no preexisting health conditions and this sweet, tired woman from Grand Island.

Those first days, the great-grandmother had been able to sit in her chair and walk to the bathroom.

Over her 12-day stay — her health steadily declining — Arndt stayed in close contact with her family.

“I almost felt guilty that I could be there and they couldn’t. There was this sinking feeling of sadness.”

Since March, the two Bryan campuses have treated 163 COVID-19 positive patients; 13 have died. CHI St. Elizabeth has had 108 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.

And all patients who died in hospital care those first three months — patients with cancer or heart failure, lung disease or diabetes — were not allowed visitors.

It was a painful mandate, one that left families longing to be with their loved ones and medical staff doing all they could to stand in the gap.

The nurses relied on touch. Squeezing hands, rubbing shoulders, stroking a patient’s hair. They quizzed family members about patients’ likes and dislikes. For some, they relied on interpreters for assistance.

They watched patients come in talking, on low levels of oxygen, worsening as the first week turned into two, the anxiety in their faces as they worked to get air.

“And how depressed they got without that physical contact,” said Amy Lorenze, another nurse on the sixth floor of Bryan West.

It pained the nurses, too.

Lorenze recited the Our Father with an older Catholic patient, rubbing her back and tucking her in before bed.

She comforted a middle-aged man who began to panic when Lorenze called for additional support as he struggled to breathe.

Please don’t let me die, he told her.

“I squeezed his hand and I told him we’re going to do everything we can not to let that happen.” That man got better and went home.

But not everyone did, and nurses, doctors and chaplains worked to ease the transition.

She remembers a granddaughter, talking to her grandmother on FaceTime: It’s OK to go and see Grandpa.

The week after the July Fourth holiday, most of the beds on the sixth floor — except for three special isolation rooms — had been converted back to neuroscience patient care.

But COVID-19 case numbers continued to rise in Lancaster County. Lorenze has two young adult children, she has a new niece she hasn’t seen.

She tries to let people know COVID-19 is serious. That they should take it seriously.

Lincoln hospitals are now allowing one visitor per patient per day, with the exception of pandemic patients.

“I’ve obviously seen death, but usually there’s a bunch of family with them, they’re not by themselves,” Lorenze said. “I don’t think I’ve really processed it all. I’ve just kept moving.”

* * *

Anne DeBord was standing inside her front door in Fremont when she fell and couldn’t get up.

DeBord Family

Anne DeBord died earlier this year in a Fremont hospital without her family due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A friend had stopped by to drop off some material for the 60-year-old who loved to sew and had been busy making masks, dealing with Stage 4 breast cancer and avoiding a pandemic.

“She was always telling us to wash our hands,” her husband, Ted, said. “We had a lot of Purell in the house.”

That late April day, Ted DeBord discovered his wife when he came in from the yard.

“She was just kind of curled up in a little ball,” he said. “She was so darn weak.”

A friend came and they looked at her hip and shoulder, worried about a head injury. When the ambulance arrived, DeBord followed it to the hospital in Fremont.

“And that’s the last time I saw Annie.”

He thought he could go inside with her, he said. But staff told him no. They were kind but firm; they told him they would keep him updated on her condition.

“They were just doing their job,” he said. “I would have done anything. I would have worn anything they told me to.”

Instead, he drove to the home the couple shared with their 21-year-old son, James, and waited. DeBord had a chance to talk to Anne that evening. She called and she sounded good, he said. Upbeat.

“It just seemed like normal Annie, she had been in the hospital so many times.”

But his phone rang again at 3:30 a.m. The woman he fell in love with on a blind date in 1986 had died.

Her heart had stopped and medical staff had resuscitated her, but it stopped a second time and she couldn’t be revived.

He walked down the hall to wake James and they cried together.

DeBord Family

Ted DeBord and his son, James, hold a photo of his late wife, Anne, in the living room of their home decorated with quilts she made. Anne DeBord was hospitalized after a fall and died in the hospital without her family.

“The sad part is she died by herself,” DeBord said. “No family there, no friends. No one should die by themselves.”

After Anne died, he lost his sister-in-law — Anne's sister — and then a friend died, too, Kathy Moll, who did his taxes for 33 years.

So much heartache in such a short time, he said.

A month ago, DeBord had a heart attack, followed by open heart surgery.

“Everything just hit me.”

The retired Hormel worker is recuperating at home, his body healing alongside his grief.

Thinking of her alone in the hospital, thinking of the funeral they couldn’t have — “The place would have been packed. Annie knew everybody” — added to that grief.

DeBord had known his wife was dying. She had grown weaker. She couldn’t drive, couldn’t walk without her walker.

But she needed him, he said. To hold her hand and tell her she was loved.

He needed it, too.

* * *

After Anne DeBord died, Cherrie Beam-Callaway went to visit Ted DeBord.

Kathy Moll was her older sister.

They talked about their losses and the pain of separation.

Beam-Callaway wrote their stories down.

“Perhaps there is solace in sharing,” she said.

The two hoped hospitals and nursing homes would make changes, find a way to allow visitors to be there to say goodbye.

Moll was 73. She’d been in a Fremont nursing home for four years and at home before that with round-the-clock caregivers after being diagnosed with a rare and fatal neurological disease in 2011.

Dying Alone

Kathy Moll

She grew up in the Sandhills and learned how to work hard on the farm.

She ended up in Fremont and started her own successful tax preparation business, a trailblazer 50 years ago.

She loved to laugh and pull pranks, Beam-Callaway said.

“Good Irish tricks,” they called them.

She had a baby grand piano and she loved music.

She had one grown daughter.

The disease ravaged her body but not her mind.

Two days before the restrictions on visitors began, she called Beam-Callaway to her room. She told her she wasn’t afraid of dying, but she didn’t want to die alone.

She asked for a promise: Hold my hand at the end.

Dying Alone

Kathy Moll and her younger sister, Cherrie Beam-Calloway of Fremont. The younger sister sat in her car, watching the light in Moll's nursing home room while she waited for the phone call to tell her she had died. 

Her baby sister said she would.

For the next three months, the two visited on speaker phone as the younger sister stood outside the window of her room.

On May 27, Beam-Callaway got a series of calls from staff members. Her sister had a sore throat. A caregiver had tested positive for COVID-19. Her sister had a high fever and was unresponsive.

Over the next few days, Beam-Callaway was allowed to sit at her sister’s side, dressed in full PPE.

The second day, she stayed 16 hours.

“I was miserable,” she wrote. “The nose piece on my mask was painful and sweat poured in droplets down my fogged-over face shield. The gown was so hot I felt sick.”

She felt gratitude for the nurses and doctors who wielded the same gear, day after day.

She thought of other families who were home waiting for updates. For bad news.

The next day, she was allowed only 30 minutes. When she left, she cried all the way to the car, angry.

Her phone rang at 4:30 a.m. Her sister didn’t have long.

Beam-Callaway knew regulations meant she couldn’t keep her promise, but she drove to the parking lot of the care home anyway.

She could see her sister’s window and called a nurse to tell her she was waiting.

The nurse turned on the light. She held the phone to Moll’s ear for a few last words.

Beam-Callaway sat in her car for seven hours. A friend brought her coffee and breakfast and she ate through her tears. They prayed together.

The last call came.

She still thinks about the loneliness and fear her sister must have felt. Her own feelings of anger and sadness for the promise she was forced to break.

“The worst thing for all of us is not being able to be there. It’s an aloneness for the families.”

They are waiting to hold Kathy Moll’s funeral.

“She wanted a really fun funeral. If it takes a year, it takes a year.”

* * *

After Orva Samuelson died, her daughter went to her mom’s apartment at The Lexington and gathered a few things for the funeral.

She returned again in June.

“They’d boxed everything up and we had to go to the back door and load everything in the pickup,” Janell Schutte said.

It felt strange.

The way so much has seemed strange since March.

Not seeing her mom’s face for three months and then having her appear on her phone from a hospital bed.

Having her look so much the same.

The day she called her hospital room and she didn’t pick up the phone.

“The nurse said she didn’t want to answer it; whether she didn’t have the energy or didn’t want to, I don’t know.”

All the days have run together, Schutte said.

Her mother-in-law lives in a nursing home in Grand Island and has dementia.

“I think it’s harder for the dementia people, they don’t understand why no one is coming and they really need the touch. At least my mom understood why.”

She talks about the small funeral and the livestream video of the service. The caring doctors and nurses who did their best to comfort her mother.

And the world that those who are grieving live in now.

“It’s just a really, really hard time.”

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.