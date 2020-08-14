You are the owner of this article.
During Nebraska visit, Dr. Birx says masks should not be a partisan issue
During Nebraska visit, Dr. Birx says masks should not be a partisan issue

Dr. Deborah Birx Press Conference, 8.14

Dr. Deborah Birx answers a reporter's question during a press conference on Friday in the Rotunda of the Capitol. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, said Friday that wearing a mask and taking other precautions to battle COVID-19 should not be viewed as a Republican or Democratic issue.

"It's an issue of protecting Americans, both Republicans and Democrats," Birx said during a news conference in the Capitol rotunda following a meeting with Gov. Pete Ricketts and other officials.

Vulnerable Americans who are older or who have underlying health conditions are particularly at risk, she said, and wearing a mask helps protect those people in both Republican and Democratic households.

"When there is large community spread, it is very difficult -- almost impossible -- to protect vulnerable Americans," Birx said.

"Don't go visit Grandma without a mask," she said.

"I encourage everyone to wear a face covering."

Several Nebraska counties see big uptick in COVID-19 cases recently

While Ricketts has encouraged Nebraskans to wear a mask in crowded indoor settings or when going out to shop at grocery stores or other retail outlets, he has not issued a mask mandate, arguing that he believes there will be better compliance without such an order.

Lincoln has a mask mandate in effect and the Omaha City Council recently voted to also mandate the wearing of protective masks.

"There is very strong evidence" that masks help control the spread of the virus, Birx said, as does social distancing.

Dr. Deborah Birx Press Conference, 8.14

Dr. Deborah Birx answers a reporter's question during a press conference on Friday in the Rotunda of the Capitol.

Birx pointed to "real improvement across Nebraska" in controlling the virus.

During the last 10 days, she said, there has been "an encouraging decline" in cases and in testing positivity in Omaha and the city's new mask order should help strengthen that trend.

"It looks like it has reached its peak" in Omaha, she said, and the decline in numbers is "encouraging to us."

White House warns Omaha is among 9 cities nationally with concerning coronavirus numbers

Birx praised the model that the Ricketts administration is using to help open up visitation in assisted living facilities in a manner that will protect aging residents.

"What I've learned out here -- both in Iowa and Nebraska -- is that people are taking care of themselves...and are personally resilient," she said.

The Lincoln stop was part of a tour of six Midwest states during which she is offering guidance in the battle to control spread of the virus.

Birx has recently expressed concern about the spread of the virus into rural as well as urban areas.  

During a visit to Iowa on Thursday, she took note of "sort of a very steady state of new cases" in Nebraska's bordering state. 

Lancaster County confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases

