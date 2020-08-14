During Nebraska visit, Dr. Birx says masks should not be a partisan issue

"There is very strong evidence" that masks help control the spread of the virus, Birx said, as does social distancing.

Birx pointed to "real improvement across Nebraska" in controlling the virus.

During the last 10 days, she said, there has been "an encouraging decline" in cases and in testing positivity in Omaha and the city's new mask order should help strengthen that trend.

"It looks like it has reached its peak" in Omaha, she said, and the decline in numbers is "encouraging to us."

Birx praised the model that the Ricketts administration is using to help open up visitation in assisted living facilities in a manner that will protect aging residents.

"What I've learned out here -- both in Iowa and Nebraska -- is that people are taking care of themselves...and are personally resilient," she said.

The Lincoln stop was part of a tour of six Midwest states during which she is offering guidance in the battle to control spread of the virus.

Birx has recently expressed concern about the spread of the virus into rural as well as urban areas.