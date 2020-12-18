Drive-through Community Wellness Fair today

Join the New Americans Task Force, Lincoln Literacy and other local agencies as they host a free Community Wellness Fair today, Dec. 19, at Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. Ninth St. This drive-through event will feature free flu shots, job information from 30 hiring employers and health information.
Speakers of multiple languages will be present to accommodate all who attend.
To sign up for the flu shots, register ahead at https://forms.gle/avQfX8q4viJdjttF6 and save time when you arrive.
For more information about the Community Wellness Fair, contact Bryan Seck at bseck@selectlincoln.org or call 402-436-2365.
