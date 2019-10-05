Dr. Brandon Seifert, who lives and practices in Lincoln, recently received the 2019 Northwest High School Distinguished Alumni Award from his alma mater.
Seifert practices orthopaedic surgery at Lincoln Orthopaedic Center and serves as a team physician for Concordia, Doane and Nebraska Wesleyan universities, Saltdogs Baseball, Lincoln Stars Hockey and multiple area high schools.
Seifert graduated from Concordia University in Seward with a double major in Biology and Chemistry in 2001 with High Distinction. While at Concordia, he competed in cross country and track and field and earned: 11 NAIA All American Awards, six NAIA Academic All American Awards, nine individual conference titles, and set eight school records.
You have free articles remaining.
Additionally, he won the 2000 NAIA Indoor Mile National Championship, was named NAIA National Student Athlete of the Year, and was inducted into the Concordia University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Seifert earned his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Nebraska in 2006 and completed his Orthopaedic Surgery Residency in 2011 at the University of Texas. While in residency, he assisted with the medical care of the San Antonio Spurs.
In 2012, he completed an orthopaedic sports medicine fellowship at the world-renowned American Sports Medicine Institute under the direction of Dr. James Andrews. While in his fellowship, he served on the medical staffs for the Washington Redskins, University of Alabama, Auburn University, and provided surgical care to numerous NBA, MLB and NFL athletes.