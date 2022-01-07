Dr. Bob Rauner discusses accountable care organizations

Rauner compared the lack of knowledge on the Medicaid numbers to a person looking to purchase a house and not knowing the intricate details of the structure, interior, plumbing, heating and upkeep of that house. He further detailed cleaning up some of Medicaid’s issues with comparisons to what Medicare is able to accomplish with ACO work in Nebraska.

“As chief medical officer of One Health Nebraska, we contract with insurance companies. If we make everybody healthy and that saves money, then we split the money with them, and that’s a good thing,” Rauner explained about his ACO, one of eight in Lincoln that he illustrated with graphs.

He also pointed out that it’s better for patients, because they will save money on co-pays, and the insurance companies will save more money as well.

“What drives me crazy is the public doesn’t know about this, and we’ve been doing this for the past eight years with clinics which contract with Medicare,” Rauner said. “Medicare does some cool things and a lot of dumb things; it’s kind of a mixed bag. But what they actually do is publish the results of what these clinics do every year, and if you know where to go find it, you can find this data.”