You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Douglas County reports sixth death, Nebraska's 15th, from COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Douglas County reports sixth death, Nebraska's 15th, from COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 Courtesy photo

A sixth resident of Douglas County has died from the coronavirus.

The woman was in her 60s and had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the Douglas County Health Department issued Thursday afternoon.

The death brings the state's total to 15.

As of Thursday afternoon, Douglas County had confirmed 198 cases of COVID-19, more than a third of the state's 567 total cases reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

CHI Health says it's having no issue getting PPE
Old Lincoln fire station eyed as decontamination site for personal protective equipment
NU coaches will have say in whether spring-sport seniors return for extra year
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News