Douglas County reports sixth death, Nebraska's 15th, from COVID-19

A sixth resident of Douglas County has died from the coronavirus.
The woman was in her 60s and had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the Douglas County Health Department issued Thursday afternoon.
The death brings the state's total to 15.
As of Thursday afternoon, Douglas County had confirmed 198 cases of COVID-19, more than a third of the state's 567 total cases reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
