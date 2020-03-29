Don Walton: There are heroes in this war against the virus

What will it be like a month from now?

Better? Worse? Or much worse?

It's manageable in Nebraska now, but we're just entering this dark tunnel, unable to see what lies ahead or how far we have to go.

We feel safer out here in the middle of the country, and we are. But we still are not safe. It won't be like New York City here, but it is coming and there's no reason to believe that we will be spared.

It's a time for heroes.

Like the doctor who cares for me and told me that his kids are safe at home now that school has been canceled and the only real challenge to their safety is when he comes home after a day in his workplace and in the hospital.

But he wasn't complaining; he was just answering a question I asked in expressing concern for doctors and health care workers at this time. And I hope he won't mind me repeating what he said anonymously.

There are a lot of heroes in the medical profession — doctors, nurses, physician assistants and more.

My sister was a critical care nurse, and I can't imagine how many people she attended to and comforted, how many lives she may have saved or helped save.