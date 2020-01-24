Don't break your heart

February is all about the heart -- not just because of Valentine’s Day, but because it’s Heart Health Month as well.
The heart is one of our most vital organs, working 24/7 and never resting. In an average lifetime, a human heart will have beaten over 2.5 billion times, but to get to the 2.5 billionth beat, it needs some special care -- because heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the U.S. So what do we need to know to protect our heart health?
Are you at risk? Heart disease is no longer just the province of older Americans. The risk of heart disease for younger adults has increased significantly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), key risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking. Half of all Americans have at least one of these three key risks.
Other risk factors include obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating patterns. Genetics, sex and age can also play a role in certain types of heart disease. The good news for many people is that it is preventable.
You have free articles remaining.
Exercise your heart. Hour-long sweaty workouts at the gym are not necessary. The CDC recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week, but you can make it easier on yourself with 15 10-minute moderate workouts over seven days. Try bundling up and heading out for a brisk walk, jog or even a bike ride. If it’s icy or the cold weather deters you, both Aging Partners and Lincoln Parks and Recreation (LPR) offer fun, free or low-cost fitness classes throughout the week. Learn about these and other activities, events and programs through LPR at parks.lincoln.ne.gov or Aging Partners at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Interested in partnering up with others to get healthier together? The Nebraska Corporate Games, hosted by the Nebraska Sports Council, is a company-based competition happening in April and May, but teams are encouraged to sign up early to ensure a spot. Learn more at necorporategames.com.
Feed your heart. Try eating a healthier diet that is low in sodium, trans fats and added sugars, and higher in fresh fruits, vegetables and fiber. Follow WIC-Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s Facebook site for monthly lists of “in season” fruits and veggies. For some neighborhoods, finding fresh produce or other healthy choices can be a challenge. Nebraska Extension is working with various small markets and gas stations around Lincoln to improve their options with the “Choose Healthy Here” program. To learn more, go to: food.unl.edu/CHH.
Let your heart breathe. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death. It is never too late to quit, even after a lifetime of smoking. Quitting, at any time, will reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer. Quitting also protects your loved ones from the secondhand effects. While research is still going on about the full effects of vaping, many fine particles found in vaping aerosol contain toxic chemicals that have been linked to heart and respiratory diseases, as well as cancer.
Check out your heart. As with any serious health risk, it’s vital to stay on top of your health. Get regularly screened for your blood pressure, cholesterol levels and diabetes. Also, talk with your physician about your possible risks and form a plan. Aging Partners also offers health clinics, screenings and education to help older adults manage their health concerns. Call 402-441-7575 or visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov to learn more. Making small changes and embracing a more heart-healthy lifestyle can lead you in the right direction to reach your 2.5 billionth heartbeat and beyond.
Visit the “Health & the City” playlist on YouTube (@LNKTVhealth) for more heart-healthy tips.
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.