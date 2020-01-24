Don't break your heart

February is all about the heart -- not just because of Valentine’s Day, but because it’s Heart Health Month as well.

The heart is one of our most vital organs, working 24/7 and never resting. In an average lifetime, a human heart will have beaten over 2.5 billion times, but to get to the 2.5 billionth beat, it needs some special care -- because heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the U.S. So what do we need to know to protect our heart health?

Are you at risk? Heart disease is no longer just the province of older Americans. The risk of heart disease for younger adults has increased significantly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), key risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking. Half of all Americans have at least one of these three key risks.

Other risk factors include obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating patterns. Genetics, sex and age can also play a role in certain types of heart disease. The good news for many people is that it is preventable.

