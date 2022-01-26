DHHS announces free COVID-19 tests for Nebraskans, help for hospitals

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced two initiatives to help with the fight against COVID-19.

The department said in a news release that it is partnering with health care solutions company eMed to provide 200,000 COVID-19 at-home testing kits.

The kits will be distributed to local health departments, which will distribute them to residents. DHHS said the first tests should become available sometime next week.

The department also said the Nebraska Public Health Lab is working to connect with private testing labs to help process COVID-19 tests during times of high demand.

Because of the recent omicron surge, there has been a huge increase in people seeking tests, leading to long lines, long processing times and scant availability of at-home tests.

In another announcement, DHHS revealed the details of what it calls its hospital decompression program, which is an effort to alleviate hospital overcrowding by moving patients who are well enough to skilled nursing facilities.