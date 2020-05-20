You are the owner of this article.
Death toll climbs in Dakota, Hamilton counties
Death toll climbs in Dakota, Hamilton counties

An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists say this version of the coronavirus has mutated and become more contagious. 

Deaths in Nebraska counties hard hit by the coronavirus continued to rise Wednesday.

Dakota County reported its 17th death, while coronavirus-related deaths in Hamilton County rose to 12, according to health department officials.

Only two counties -- Hall and Douglas -- report more deaths than Dakota and Hamilton counties.

Deaths in Nebraska number 138, as of Wednesday evening. There are 11,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 276 from Tuesday evening.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

